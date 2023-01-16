TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans showed up to Raymond James Stadium in full force for Monday night’s playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. From fans who had tickets to those who spent the evening tailgating, each had a different motivation.

“You never know when his last game is,” said Gary Petrowsky on Tom Brady.

“We’ve been a fan of Tom Brady since he was with the New England Patriots. So we followed him down to Florida and we’re gonna make it work,” said Marcia Walach, who hopes Brady has another year ahead with the Bucs.

For other fans, it’s the tailgating cuisine that keeps them coming back.

“We’ve been doing this for about 5 years,” said Jennifer Black, who tailgates with her husband by cooking cuisine from the opposing team’s city. It’s their attempt at devouring their opponents.

“We love to read about different cities and try not to cook what you can expect, and try to tell a story about our opposing team to our friends who are tailgating with us,” she added.

No matter the outcome, Bucs fans were excited to have a playoff game on their home turf.

“I’m supporting my hometown, Tampa, Florida, let’s go Bucs, let’s go Brady.”