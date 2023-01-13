ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Even freezing fingers couldn’t stop Bucs fans from tossing the pigskin around Friday night at the St. Petersburg Pier.

“Freezing!” yelled Bucs fan Clayton Eaton when asked how he was doing.

In order to get fans excited for the home Wild Card game, the Buccaneers Street Team put on a ‘Raise the Flags’ event at the pier.

“Honestly, just wanted to spend time with the family and just come for a nice walk,” said Vinny Gigs. “We heard that there was a Bucs event going on, so we all got dressed up in our Bucs gear, and it’s just a great night.”

The Bucs brought large Connect 4 games, cornhole, an inflatable target zone for throwing practice, and Bucs cheerleaders.

“They got the cheerleaders, the football throwing, someone with music,” Gigs said. “It’s just a good thing to get people together and just all hangout and show community. It’s really important.”

Families bundled up to support the team.

“This is my biggest jacket I have,” laughed Florida native Destiny Crawford, showing off a cardigan of sorts.

For former Chicago resident Eric Eaton, this was a balmy spring day.

“My mother lives here and she was telling me to break out the winter coat,” Eaton recounted. “I said, ‘That’s a little bit drastic, I think, for a winter coat.'”

Eaton has been a Bucs fan for decades, going back to Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks.

“Coming out here to celebrate the Bucs,” Eaton said. “They’re in the playoffs, so, just ready to get Monday on and get to the game.”

Eaton came with his son, Clayton.

“We did the football thing,” Clayton said. “We were about to play Connect 4, and we did cornhole.”

Both will be watching Monday night’s game.

“And all I have to say is, ‘Go Bucs!'” said Clayton.