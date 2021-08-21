Bucs fan scores Tom Brady autograph in unique way during second preseason game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another packed night at Raymond James Stadium for the second game of the Buccaneers’ preseason.

Unfortunately, the Bucs didn’t take home a win against the Tennessee Titans, but for Bucs fan Aaron Miller, he completed the toughest down of the night.

“It was all about getting Tom Brady’s autograph,” Miller said.

He told 8 On Your Side he knew it would be tricky to get it because of the current COVID-19 protocols in place.

“I actually put my photo on a clip board and on the clip board I tied some string to it. As he was coming out, I dropped the string and clipboard right in front of his face,” he said.

Crazy idea, but it worked!

Tom Brady signed Miller’s photo before walking out to the field. It’s a night he’ll never forget.

“Just how it happened, the story. You know you can go online and buy it for $600 but there’s no story to it. This, there’s a story, so that’s why it’s extra special,” he said.