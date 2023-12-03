TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — To help keep their playoff contingency hopes alive, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers must pull out a win against the Carolina Panthers.

In a flexed matchup in Week 13, the Bucs will host their NFC South rival under a new head coach. While the Panthers have only garnered one win – against the Houston Texans, who defeated the Bucs 39-37 in Week 9, Tampa Bay and head coach Todd Bowles know this game won’t just be an easy win.

“You can’t revamp your team in a week. [Carolina Panthers Interim Head Coach] Chris [Tabor] is a great coach, he’s been a great special teams coach, he’ll be a good head coach. You can’t revamp your team in a week, so you concentrate on the scheme. I’m sure they’ll tweak some things, but we’ve got to worry about the things we can correct ourselves and go out and play them and see what happens,” Bowles said.

Fire the cannons 💣💥 pic.twitter.com/ZOJuZ4eMZb — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 3, 2023

The Panthers released head coach Frank Reich last Sunday following the team’s NFL-worst 1-10 start in his first year in Carolina. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take over as interim head coach, the team announced.

“It’s got to start Sunday,” Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles said. “We don’t really care if it was a 12-0 team or a 1-10 team. We’ve got to start with ourselves, and we’ve got to play hard no matter who we’re playing on Sunday. The urgency’s got to be there no matter who’s on the other side of the field.”

Even with the Bucs sitting at 4-7 in the NFC South, the division title is still within reach for the Tampa Bay team, which is helping them stay together through the adversity of injuries and falling in the last six of their seven games.

FIRST QUARTER:

10:38: Camarda punts 36 yards – fair catch by Smith-Marsette.

10:42: Mayfield throws incomplete to Palmer, and the Bucs will punt the ball away.

11:48: Mayfield goes short to TE Cade Otton for 13 yards. Pass interreference called on White.

13:06: Rookie Trey Palmers takes the ball 13 yards.

15:00: Bucs’ Rachaad White goes up the middle for 8 yards.

15:00: Panthers’ Pinerio kicks 65 yards from CAR35 for a touchback.