TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bucs kicked off their season with an electric win over the Vikings in Minnesota last weekend. Now, Tampa Bay is taking that early success into their home opener against the Chicago Bears.

For Chicago, the team is looking to rebound from a 38-20 loss to Green Bay. Against the Packers, Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields was sacked four times, lost a fumble and had an interception returned for a touchdown.

With Bucs’ quarterback Baker Mayfield’s confidence growing and the defense staying aggressive and playing with grit, the Bucs could come away with another victory.

BUCS INJURIES:

CB Carlton Davis – Out (toe)

– Out (toe) DB Christian Izien – Questionable (concussion)

– Questionable (concussion) DT Calijah Kancey – Out (calf)

– Out (calf) QB Baker Mayfield – N/A (right shoulder)

– N/A (right shoulder) LB SirVocea Dennis – Out (hamstring)

– Out (hamstring) OLB Lavonte David – N/A (not injury related – rest)

– N/A (not injury related – rest) WR Mike Evans – N/A (not injury related – rest)

BEARS INJURIES:

DB Josh Blackwell – Out (hamstring)

– Out (hamstring) LB Dylan Cole – N/A (hamstring)

– N/A (hamstring) TE Marcedes Lewis – N/A (rest)

– N/A (rest) OL Nate Davis – Out (personal)

First Quarter:

15:00: Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.