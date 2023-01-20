TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White is among five finalists named for the 2023 NFL Players Association Alan Page Community Award.

The NFLPA said the award “is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player” who “goes above and beyond to perform community service.” The finalists are judged by their fellow players, who will vote to determine a winner next week.

The following players were named as finalists and will receive a $10,000 donation to a charity of their choice:

Damar Hamlin (Buffalo)

Jonathan Jones (New England)

Charles Leno Jr. (Washington)

Darren Waller (Las Vegas)

Devin White (Tampa Bay)

The NFLPA said White was selected, in part, for continuing to serve the community after losing his father around the holidays.

“Following the unexpected death of his father in November, White decided to honor his legacy just two weeks later by distributing Thanksgiving meal items to families in need in Florida and his home state of Louisiana,” NFLPA said.

On Nov. 19, just one day before his father’s funeral, White and his mother bought $15,000 worth of turkeys that were distributed to families in his hometown of Cullen, Louisiana. His Get Live with 45 Foundation handed out Thanksgiving meal kits in Tampa a few days later, helping feed over 450 children in foster care and their families.

“I started my Get Live 45 Foundation to help kids and families in foster care and to give back to my hometown,” White told NFLPA after being named the Week 13 Community MVP. “I’m glad all the work we’ve been doing is helping people and putting smiles on their faces.”

Devin launched the foundation in 2021, inspired by other Bucs players who use their influence to give back to the Tampa Bay community. Last year, Get Live with 45 introduced the “Dream Family Room Makeover” initiative, where a local foster family chosen by White has portions of its home renovated.

“The first makeover took place in July, featuring a new living room space with toys and a backyard swing set for a family raising five foster kids along with their own five children,” NFLPA said.

Later that year, White’s foundation hosted a back-to-school giveaway, allowing foster families to stock up on food and school supplies and begin the new school year on the right foot. White also threw a bowling party for 60 kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Tampa Bay and surprised them with new toys.

For the holidays, “Devin White’s Great White Christmas” celebration provided gifts to more than 15 foster families and 70 foster kids in the Tampa Bay area.

“People taking in other kids when they already have their own kids,” White told News Channel 8 in December. “Or just even a program that put a lot of time on kids that aren’t even theirs. I feel like they need that extra help.”

The winner of the 2023 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award will be announced Feb. 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET at the NFLPA’s annual Super Bowl press conference in Arizona. The winner will receive an additional $100,000 donation to his foundation or a charity of their choice.