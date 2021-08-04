Bucs, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles agree on 3-year deal

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – According to multiple reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their defensive coordinator, Todd Bowles, have agreed on a new three-year contract.

The contract overrides the remaining year Bowles had on his previous deal keeping him in Tampa through the 2023 season. However, it does not prevent him from accepting a head coaching position.

Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers head coach, shared Tuesday what he thinks Bowles does best in his current role.

“I think it starts with individual teaching and he can pick guys out that he knows are going to help him and what their deficiencies are as far as learning or whatever,” said Arians. “How do they study film? Bring them in at 5:30 in the morning individually or maybe two or three to teach them how to watch film. His expertise in defense is outstanding. He knows everything. He has seen everything. He has done everything so the X and the O part, that is probably the easier part for him. It is fitting all of the pieces together. What can this guy do? What can that guy do? Where can I create mismatches? Where can I get a guy on the easiest guy to beat on the offensive line? Breaking down protections and things like that and he does a fantastic job of it.”

Bowles spent four seasons as the head coach of the New York Jets before joining the Buccaneers in 2019.