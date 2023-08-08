TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Day 11 of the Buccaneers training camp is complete, but for the team’s quarterbacks, the competition is ongoing.

Bucs’ quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask continue to alter first-team reps in practice. Even the team’s unofficial depth chart reads Mayfield “or” Trask as QB1.

“We have a lot of situations that we need to get done. Short yardage. Goal line. Two-minute. Last plays. All those types of things, so it just continues up until Friday,” Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles said.

Bowles wants to see both of his quarterbacks in a game-like atmosphere before naming who’s under center for Week One against the Vikings in Minnesota.

“Whoever starts this game, the other person will start the next game and get the same amount of reps. Once we sit down and go through that on Thursday, we will have a better decision. They both should expect to play,” Bowles said.

“Everybody’s getting the ball. Everybody’s trash-talking. Offensive players, the coaches, and stuff like that. I love that man. I think that’s what makes a team a great team,” Bucs’ veteran linebacker Lavonte David said.

Speaking of great, the Bucs’ defense had a total of five turnovers on Wednesday, Day 11 of training camp.

“We make an emphasis on creating turnovers. Whether that’s punching the ball out, taking it away while the ball is in the air, or sack fumbles, which we can’t do that right now, but since guys are making an emphasis on it or working on it, it’s showing up in practice,” David said.

David also mentioned the defense is getting comfortable.