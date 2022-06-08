TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are supporting the fight against childhood cancer.

Players and staff members cut or colored their hair Wednesday as part of the 8th annual “Cut and Color for a Cure.” It benefits the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

The fight against childhood cancer is one Vincent Myrthil knows well. Doctors diagnosed his son Alexander with a rare form of cancer at just 2-years-old.

“Those times were very difficult, tough, hard,” Myrthil said.

But as the saying goes, tough times don’t last, tough people do. Alexander, who’s now nine, is four years cancer-free.

Alexander, who also goes by “Papou”, is a Bucs fan. His favorite player is Tom Brady.

“He’s like the best and G.O.A.T of football,” Myrthil said.

Alexander got a chance to meet Brady and other Bucs players Wednesday. He along with other young children got to cut or color player’s and staff members hair to raise awareness and money for pediatric cancer research.

Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles, general manager Jason Licht, quarterback Tom Brady, wide receiver Mike Evans, defensive lineman Will Gholston, and offensive linemen Ryan Jensen, Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs were among the dozens of players and staff members in attendance.

“It is devastating for these children and families to battle cancer, but the children are fighters, and when they have a championship team behind them, it means a lot to these families,” National Pediatric Cancer Foundation CEO David Frazer said.

“I’m actually feeling pretty happy that they’re doing stuff for other kids with cancer and trying to help them,” Alexander said.

“Just to see that they’re so sensitive to it, they’re willing to go over and beyond to help raise funds to promote childhood cancer awareness, it’s amazing,” Myrthil said.

Myrthil and his son are now active with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, hoping to give back, and make a difference in other families lives. Alexander has a message for anyone, young or old, who’s fighting the same battle he once fought.

“I would tell them to just calm down because everything will be okay in time,” Alexander said.

This is the 8th year the Bucs have participated in this campaign and the team has raised more than $500,000 for the charity.