Bucs cornerback Ryan Smith suspended for PED’s

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith (29) intercepts a pass intedned for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis (18) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith has been suspended the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht released this statement following Smith’s suspension:

“We are disappointed that Ryan will be unavailable for the first four games of the season. We do extensive training and education for our players regarding the league’s polices, but ultimately each individual is responsible for what they put in their bodies.” Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht

Smith is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the team September 30, following the team’s Week 4 game at the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith was drafted in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL draft. He had 38 tackles, and 1 interception last year in 16 games.