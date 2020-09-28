Bucs coach praises total effort in win over Broncos

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians did not have much to pick apart after his team’s 28-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Arians joined News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas for his exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ conversation, noting success in all three phases of the game that led the Bucs to victory.

Special teams played a big role early in the game when Patrick O’Connor blocked a punt, then recovered the ball near the Broncos’ 10 yard line. That short field led to a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady to wide receiver Chris Godwin.

A day of efficiency on offense was only held up with penalties, a continuing challenge for the Bucs, who, as Arians put it, “are crawling, not yet jogging.”

For an offense that is still working to improve, Bucs fans finally got to see the tight ends flourish, the result of double-team matchups on Wide Receiver Mike Evans. OJ Howard made a spectacular catch while Rob Gronkowski hauled in six passes, the kind of day that Patriots fans enjoyed seeing for years.

The defense stole the show in Denver, sacking quarterback Jeff Driskel six times. Linebacker Shaquil Barrett collected his first two sacks of the season while defensive lineman Vita Vea recorded his own sack. During training camp, Arians had expressed an interest in seeing Vea become more of a pass rushing interior lineman. He noted that Vea also pushed his opposing blocker into Driskel on numerous occasions.

