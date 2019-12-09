Bucs coach praises resilient effort by Jameis Winston

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians scratches his head as much as Bucs fans when it comes to some of the costly mistakes by quarterback Jameis Winston.

Arians is also well aware of the moments that Winston provides that, in his opinion, are matched by few quarterbacks in the game.

In this week’s exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview, Arians praised Winston’s unflappable nature, when facing adversity in games. Winston threw three interceptions against the Indianapolis Colts, one of them was returned for a touchdown.

Yet, in the end, it was a 38-35 Bucs victory and Winston had a hand in all five Buccaneers touchdowns. In addition to throwing four touchdown passes, Winston rushed for one and finished the game with a career-high 456 yards passing, the third most in Buccaneers history.

Winston’s day included an injury scare that is reported to be a fracture in his throwing hand. He missed one series while returning to the field from an examination and did not appear to be bothered throwing with discomfort. Winston is having a more thorough check on the hand this week but does not look to be in danger of missing a start this Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The Buccaneers were mathematically eliminated from the NFC playoff race on Sunday but with three games remaining, have a chance to win out to finish the season with a winning record.

