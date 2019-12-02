Bucs coach discusses the growth of the team after back to back wins

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians loves winning as much as any Buccaneers player or fan but the difference in the team is very noticeable after back to back victories for the first time all season.

On the day after the Bucs 28-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Arians described “Victory Monday” at the AdventHealth Training Center as a group of players trying to do more.

Arians pointed out the winning effect in his weekly exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview, noting the turnaround of the 2019 season began with better preparation and accountability by players to one another.

The most improved area of the team struck again on Sunday as Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting intercepted a pass at the goal line, ending a string of seven consecutive shots at the end zone by the Jaguars offense.

The other interception in the game was made by 2019 first-round pick linebacker Devin White, a continuation of his monster showing a week ago in Atlanta. White also picked up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

Quarterback Jameis Winston continued his own turnaround, spreading the ball to more teammates, leading to a career-high day for wide receiver Breshad Perriman, who finished the game with 87 yards receiving.

Winston finished the day with 268 yards, ending his string of 300-yard games but was not intercepted, a lingering problem that has plagued the Buccaneers offense in 2019.