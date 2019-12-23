Bucs coach discusses frustrating turnovers in Bucs loss to the Texans

Buccaneers

TAMPA (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians knows fans are frustrated with the interception total by quarterback Jameis Winston (28). He knows that fans are baffled by the continued untimely fashion and results of those turnovers.

Arians also knows what he has on offense, talent-wise and he feels the Buccaneers should have been able to overcome the early miscues to beat the Houston Texans last Saturday.

After tying the game on two occasions, the Buccaneers could not overcome a late field goal by the Texans, who ironically sealed their AFC South title on Winston’s fourth interception of the day.

In this week’s News Channel 8 exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview, Arians thought the Bucs passing game missed on a few deep pass opportunities.

The Buccaneers were playing without Pro Bowl wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin but plays were still there. Winston overthrew Justin Watson on a pass into the end zone. Tight end O.J. Howard beat his defender but had the pass bounce off his fingers.

The offensive coaching staff will take Saturday’s loss and plan accordingly with so many new faces in the passing game. The Atlanta Falcons visit Raymond James Stadium for the season finale this Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

