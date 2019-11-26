Bucs coach breaks down complete team effort in win over Falcons

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians pulled out all the stops in Sunday’s 35-22 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He probably did not need to given the way his team dominated nearly the entire game en route to its fourth victory of the season.

In Monday’s exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A’ interview, Arians explained the value of having 347-pound defensive lineman Vita Vea join the offense in goal-line situations against the Falcons, Vea was able to slip free and haul in a touchdown pass from quarterback Jameis Winston.

Arians noted the ability of Winston to overcome mistakes, something that has frustrated Bucs fans throughout the season. His first pass in the game was an interception. Another ball thrown as a “jump pass” resulted in a second interception. In between those moments, a 71-yard touchdown strike to Chris Godwin on a ball that was thrown into a spot with zero room for error.

Perhaps the most noticeable difference for Bucs fans watching the game was the play of the defensive secondary. The same cast of young players played aggressively and it paid dividends. Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who has feasted on the Bucs defense for years, certainly got his catches but this time was limited in yards after the catch. Cornerback Carlton Davis even won a hand to hand battle on a deep pass, recording his first interception.