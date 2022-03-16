TAMPA (WFLA) – Chris Godwin will be staying in Tampa with the Buccaneers for a few more years!

According to multiple reports, Godwin and the Buccaneers have agreed to a three-year $60 million deal that includes $40 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Godwin was set to play under the franchise tag for the second season in a row and had until July 15 to work out a long-term contract.

In his five seasons with the Buccaneers, Godwin has totaled 342 receptions for 4,643 yards (13.6 avg.) and 29 touchdowns. He earned both Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in 2019 after finishing third in the NFL in receiving yards (1,333).

In 2021, Godwin led the team with a career-high 98 receptions and 1,103 receiving yards to go along with his five receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He ranked third in the NFL among qualified players in receptions per game (7.0) and seventh in receiving yards per game (78.8).