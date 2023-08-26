TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Buccaneers fans have been patiently waiting to see center Ryan Jensen back in action, but unfortunately, that day may never come.

During the third quarter of the Bucs’ preseason finale, General Manager Jason Licht announced Jensen would be placed on the injured reserve list, ending his 2023 season before it even started.

Jensen, who played during Tampa Bay’s Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys last season, has not fully recovered from the “significant knee injury” he suffered during training camp last year. The center tore ACL, MCL, PCL, and meniscus, and he fractured his tibial head and cartilage on July 28, 2022.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jensen’s injury is so significant that the 32-year-old “likely had played his last down in the NFL.” He added that Jensen elected not to have surgery following the Bucs’ loss against the Cowboys.

Rapoport said that Jan. 16 playoff game was “almost certainly his last game.”

After announcing Jensen’s injury status, Licht said that although the Pro Bowl center won’t be on the field, he’ll join the team on the sidelines.

Tampa Bay will look to Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett as replacements for Jensen.