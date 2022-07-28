TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting center Ryan Jensen was carted off the field at day two of training camp Thursday after injuring his left knee.

“All I know right now is he went down with a knee,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said.

It happened towards the end of practice during a portion media is not allowed to shoot.

There was no update on the injury. Bucs general manager Jason Licht said they’ll have more information in the coming days.

“We have tests — some tests you have to wait a couple of days before you can get them,” Licht said. “You have to wait for swelling and things like that to go down, so I don’t have an update on that other than that it was a knee injury and we’re hoping for the best, but we’ll have updates on that later.”

Though Thursday afternoon, NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport reported Jensen is “feared to have suffered a serious knee injury,” but he still working through tests.

It’s a tough break for Jensen who just resigned with Tampa Bay in the offseason on a three-year, $39-million contract.

He hasn’t missed a game for the Bucs in the last two seasons and was named a Pro Bowler in 2021.

“When a player like that gets hurt and he’s played through several injuries during his career without missing any time, it deflates everybody,” Licht said. “But we’ll wait to find out what it is, and like I said, we’re hoping for the best.”

After Jensen left, Robert Hainsey, the Bucs third round pick in 2021 took over at center. After practice Bowles said they’ll move some different guys in there as they wait for an update on the injury.