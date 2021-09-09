Bucs CB Sean Murphy-Bunting hurt in first quarter against Cowboys, out for rest of game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) in coverage during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered an injury in the first quarter of their first game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys.

While he was attempting to cover Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was hurt on the play. He tried to punch the ball out of Lamb’s hands and, after watching the replay, it appears Murphy-Bunting’s right arm got caught between Lamb and his teammate, Antoine Winfield Jr.

The trainers attended to Murphy-Bunting on the field. He was then helped from the field to the tunnel and was holding that arm.

The Buccaneers later announced on Twitter Murphy-Bunting was out for the rest of the game with an elbow injury.

