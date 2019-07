Bucs rookie, Sean Murphy-Bunting, says training camp has been a dream come true.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rookie cornerback, Sean Murphy-Bunting told WFLA training camp has been a dream come true.

He has a shot at a starting job this season, and said he’s working on “playing fast, staying on top of things, knowing my keys…”

Bunting said it’s important for him this early in his career to not get too down on himself if he misses a tackle or catch. This “positive” mentality is one he approaches every day of practice with.

His goal, improvement.