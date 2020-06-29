Bucs CB Sean Murphy-Bunting buys smoothie for HCSO deputy to show support

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting (26) greets fans before before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean-Murphy Bunting recently showed why he is a star in his community on and off the football field.

A video surfaced on Twitter Sunday featuring J. Santiago, a deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

This is why I love Tampa Bay. 💙

It is good to see our very own @Buccaneers doing the right thing and supporting our police officers. 🇺🇸🚔♥️



Ty Officer Santiago for sharing this. We need more positivity. pic.twitter.com/H2Kjk3dRUl — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) June 28, 2020

The deputy said he stopped to get a cup of coffee before his shift and, as he was returning to his vehicle, a young man named Sean approached him. Sean told him he appreciated him and his work and, as a result, he bought him a smoothie from Tropical Smoothie Café.

Santiago said Sean did not even tell him his last name and it was not until later in the day that he realized he had met Sean Murphy-Bunting of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I wanted to just share the good instead of continuing to share the bad,” said Santiago at the end of the video. “Thank you, Sean.”

Yes, thank you, Sean.

