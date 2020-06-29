HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean-Murphy Bunting recently showed why he is a star in his community on and off the football field.
A video surfaced on Twitter Sunday featuring J. Santiago, a deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy said he stopped to get a cup of coffee before his shift and, as he was returning to his vehicle, a young man named Sean approached him. Sean told him he appreciated him and his work and, as a result, he bought him a smoothie from Tropical Smoothie Café.
Santiago said Sean did not even tell him his last name and it was not until later in the day that he realized he had met Sean Murphy-Bunting of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“I wanted to just share the good instead of continuing to share the bad,” said Santiago at the end of the video. “Thank you, Sean.”
Yes, thank you, Sean.
LATEST BUCANEERS NEWS FROM YOUR OFFICIAL BUCS STATION:
- Bucs CB Sean Murphy-Bunting buys smoothie for HCSO deputy to show support
- Championship push: Will Gholston talks goals for upcoming Bucs season
- Bucs’ 1st GM Phil Krueger dies at 90
- At least 2 Bucs players test positive for coronavirus, ESPN reports
- Coronavirus outbreaks hitting sports teams in Florida