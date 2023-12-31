TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the opportunity to clinch their third consecutive NFC South title and make franchise history – all they have to do is defeat division rival New Orleans Saints.

Hot on a four-game win streak, quarterback Baker Mayfield and the surging Bucs are hoping to keep the momentum going after their dominant 30-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Christmas Eve.

Throughout the win streak, Mayfield has thrown for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns vs. one interception. Despite the Bucs’ well-executed play, the Saints will still be a challenge, however, they’re prepared.

“We’re trying to win the division. We can’t worry about what they’re trying to get to. We’re trying to win the division, we’re trying to win the ballgame. They’re in our way; we’re in their way. We’re coming in trying to win the game,” Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles said ahead of Sunday’s crucial game.

FINAL: Saints 23 – Buccaneers 13

1:47: CHRIS GODWIN! The star WR scores a 47-yard TOUCHDOWN! Baker on the run secures the two-point conversion with a pass to Godwin. Roughing the passer called on Saints Mathieu – Mayfield took a hard hit to his left side.

**The Bucs’ two-point conversion was called back as Godwin stepped out of bounds. On the second two-point conversion attempt, Mayfield threw an interception in the end zone.**

3:48: Mayfield launces the ball downfield to Palmer, who makes the catch for a 54-yard completion, however, the ball was fumbled and recovered by the Saints.

3:51: Saints’ Grupe hits a 38-yard field goal. Saints 23, Bucs 7.

3:51: False start called on Saints Peat.

7:01: Williams goes to the right for 17 yards.

7:56: PALMER!!!! The rookie brings one in for the Bucs’ first touchdown of the day. Saints 20, Bucs 7.

8:20: Mayfield goes short to Godwin for 16 yards.

9:55: Edmonds takes the ball for 14 yards and gets the first down.

10:30: MIKE EVANS! Mayfield and Evans connect for a 35-yard completion.

11:34: Mayfield passes short intended for Moore, but it’s INTERCEPTED by Abram for no gain.

13:00: Mayfield throws to Edmonds for 5 yards.

14:38: Williams takes the ball for 3 yards.

15:00: Carr passes right to Johnson for 8 yards. Holding called on Bucs’ Lavonte David.

End of the 3rd Quarter: Saints 20 – Buccaneers 0

0:43: Williams up the middle for 5 yards.

2:54: Mayfield sacked at TB41 for a 10-yard loss.

3:48: BAKER TO GODWIN! Mayfield connects with Godwin for an 18-yard completion.

4:29: Saints extend the lead once again with a 28-yard field goal – Saints 20, Bucs 0.

6:11: Carr passes short left to Williams for 12 yards. Horse Collar Tackle called on Bucs’ Anthony Nelson.

7:30: Carr passes short to Olave for 14 yards.

7:46: White goes on the run, picking up 18 yards, but he FUMBLED the ball. It was recovered by Davis, who took it for 21 yards.

9:01: Edmonds takes the ball for 10 yards.

10:19: Mayfield passes short right to Palmer for 10 yards.

11:57: White ran the ball for 4 yards. Holding called on Goedeke.

14:01: False start called on Saints’ Erving – enforced at NO34.

14:07: Camarda punts 37 yards to NO34 – out of bounds.

14:14: Mayfield throws incomplete to Mike Evans after apparent miscommunication on the route.

14:57: Rachaad White takes the ball up the middle for 4 yards.

15:00: Grupe kicks 65 yards from NO35 to the end zone for a touchback.

End of the 2nd Quarter: Saints 14 – Buccaneers 0

0:13: Saints kicker Grupe nails a 45-yard field goal to send the lead to 17-0 as we head into halftime.

1:00: Carr throws incomplete to Olave.

1:45: SACKED. Baun takes down Mayfield for a 7-yard loss.

1:53: Mayfield throws incomplete to Otton.

2:00: SAINTS TOUCHDOWN. Carr goes deep left to Tyson Hill for a 22-yard touchdown. Saints extend their lead 14-0.

2:16: Carr passes short left to Johnson for 7 yards.

8:10: SACKED! Bucs’ Watts takes down quarterback Derek Carr for a loss of 6 yards.

First career sack for @ilovemarkees 💪😤



Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/1yk1QCtUMW — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 31, 2023

12:48: Mayfield’s pass intended for Trey Palmer is INTERCEPTED for no gain.

End of the 1st Quarter: Saints 7 – Buccaneers 0