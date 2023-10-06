TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off this weekend for their bye week — an early off-week than most teams but a chance for key injuries to heal.

News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas sad down with Scott Reynolds from PewterReport.com to discuss the team’s successful 3-1 start to the season and looked at hoe the Bucs can return to action, ready to perform even better.

Among the topics this week, the leadership and play of Quarterback Baker Mayfield, and the growth of the entire offense under new Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales.

The Bucs will also have to deal with the potential absence of Wide Receiver Mike Evans, whose officials status will not be known until Wednesday’s team practice injury report. Evans suffered what was called a mild hamstring injury during the first half of the Bucs game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Bucs defense also continues to perform well despite missing personnel.

The player that may be impacted the most by the return of rookie Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey is Vita Vea, who happens to be nursing his own injury, a pectoral muscle issue.

Vea is in the NFL’s Top 10 for quarterback sacks with 3.5 through four games.