Bucs Bonus: Tom Brady takes on familiar foe as Buccaneers host Miami

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Following the Buccaneers’ win over the New England Patriots, Brady will take on a former AFC East foe in the Miami Dolphins this week.

Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores spent 15 seasons with the New England Patriots as an assistant in a variety of roles before going to Miami in 2019.

Brady is 23-12 against Miami, the only team that has beaten him double-digit times and has thrown for 8,185 yards and 67 touchdowns in 35 regular-season games against Miami.

WFLA’s Dan Lucas joins JB Biunno to break down what to look for this week as the Buccaneers take on the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football and what to expect following the team’s win against the Patriots.

