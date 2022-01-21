Bucs injury report: Key members of Tampa Bay offense out for playoff game against Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Buccaneers will be out key contributors of their offense this week in their divisional-round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

According to the Buccaneers injury report, running back Ronald Jones and wide receiver Breshad Perriman will be out for the game after not participating in multiple practices due to injury.

Potentially the biggest keys for the game are among injuries to the offensive line. Both starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs and starting center Ryan Jensen missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practices but were designated with limited participation grades on Friday and have been listed as questionable.

Both players will be key against a Rams defense that was tied for third in team sacks per game with Von Miller and Aaron Donald both players who would go against Wirfs and Jensen respectively.

“Yeah, they both moved around in the individual drills. We didn’t put them in any team stuff so they wouldn’t get tripped or anything. It’s still 48 hours [away] and they’re progressing nicely,” Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said.

A key contributor for the Buccaneers not listed on the injury report whose status remains up in the air is running back Leonard Fournette.

Fournette has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury and is currently still on injured reserve but is practicing with the team,

After practice on Friday, head coach Bruce Arians painted a much more optimistic picture of Fournette’s health and potential availability.

“He looks good. He didn’t have the setback he had last week, so we’ll wait and see,” Arians said.

The Buccaneers have until Saturday to activate Fournette in order for him to play against the Rams.

Players also considered questionable include wide receiver Cyril Grayson (hamstring), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related – personal).

Grayson practiced on Friday for the first time since sustaining his injury in Week 18, albeit in a limited role. Murphy-Bunting was a full participant on Friday after being limited on Thursday.

For the Rams, two players have already been ruled out for Sunday’s game, starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth and starting safety Taylor Rapp.

The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. on NBC, your official Bucs station. Coverage starts with News Channel 8’s Road to the Big Game beginning at 1 p.m.