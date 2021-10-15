Bucs Bonus: Despite Buccaneers win over Eagles, how will banged-up secondary prepare for Bears offense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shouts as he runs on to the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep losing key players and stockpiling victories.

The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (5-1) lost another cornerback when three-time All-Pro Richard Sherman left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury, but their depleted defense held on despite a valiant effort by the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Playing with an injured thumb, Brady came out on fire against the Eagles defense tossing touchdown passes on Tampa Bay’s first two drives while going 11 for 12 for 121 yards.

Brady finished 34 of 42 for 297 yards and an interception. He insisted his thumb, which was taped, is fine.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers defense who were already missing cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting and safety Antoine Winfield before Sherman went down on Philadelphia’s first drive. Sherman was quickly ruled out.

WFLA’s Dan Lucas joins JB Biunno to break down what to look for next week as the Buccaneers take on the Chicago Bears.

You can watch the full Bucs Bonus in the video player above.