Bucs Bonus: Bucs aiming for NFC South crown against Bills

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers know the road to the Super Bowl can be difficult and the defending champions are hoping to make that road easier with the first step being clinching the NFC South.

At 9-3, the Bucs have a commanding four-game lead over Carolina, Atlanta and New Orleans in the NFC South with five games remaining.

It would be the team’s first division title since 2007 and would guarantee at least one home game in the postseason.

Although, Tampa Bay became the first team to win a Super Bowl played in its home stadium last February. The Bucs first had to win three consecutive playoff games on the road as a No. 5 seed.

This week, the Buffalo Bills, the lone team the Bucs will face over the next five weeks that currently has a winning record, visits Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

JB Biunno and Karen Loftus break down the game in the live player above.