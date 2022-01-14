Bucs Bonus: Buccaneers look to start Super Bowl repeat bid against Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play during a NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their efforts to repeat as Super Bowl champions on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers produced a 13-4 regular season setting a new franchise record for wins while clinching their first division title since 2007.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the Brady-led New England Patriots 17 years ago.

Their opponent this week is a familiar one. Not only did the Bucs and Eagles meet in week six, with Tampa Bay holding onto a 28-22 win in Philadelphia, but the Eagles are actually the most common postseason opponent in Bucs franchise history.

Tampa Bay and Philly have already met four times in the playoffs, splitting them down the middle. The most notable victory being in Philadelphia to close out Veterans Stadium and ultimately the Buccaneers first Super Bowl.

On the other hand, the Eagles don’t exactly look the same as they did 13 weeks ago, having won six of their last eight clinching the 7th seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.