TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Buccaneers will travel overseas to Munich, Germany to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

After snapping a three-game losing streak against the 2022 Super Bowl Champions the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay can sigh a breath of relief.

Sunday brought a historic night to Raymond James Stadium for the Bucs’ star quarterback Tom Brady as he became the first player in NFL to have 100,000 career passing yards in the regular and postseason.

Although Brady hit a huge milestone, the important thing for him was the win. And in true Tom Brady fashion, he got the job done. With a little less than a minute on the clock in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers were able to pass the ball downfield to get into scoring range.

When it came down to nine seconds, Brady threw a pass to Cade Otton to secure a win over the Rams and break the losing streak. Now, the team will face a different challenge – playing overseas.

For Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles, this isn’t his first time playing in Germany.

“I played in Frankfort in a preseason game back when I was with the 49ers back in ’90-91. I saw it, but it was so long ago, I don’t remember. It looked like a nice place, I just never got to visit it much,” said Bowles.

With the Buccaneers improving their record to 4-5 and reclaiming their spot at the top of the NFC South, they’ll look to face the Seattle Seahawks who are leading the NFC West with a 6-3 record.

Something to note is that two of the losses Seattle suffered came from the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers have defeated both of these teams this season.

If the Buccaneers can clean up the little penalties and mistakes that have been hurting them in previous games, this game should be another victory in the books for the Tampa Bay team.