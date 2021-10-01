Bucs Bonus: Breaking down Tom Brady’s return to New England

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tom Brady will have a homecoming – of sorts – this week when he returns to Gillette Stadium in New England for the first time since becoming a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Brady, who spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the Patriots, joined the Buccaneers last year and led them to the franchise’s second Super Bowl championship.

WFLA’s Karen Loftus joined JB Biunno to break down what to look for this week as the Buccaneers take on the Patriots on Sunday Night Football and look to bounce back from a Week 3 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

