Bucs Bonus: Brady, injured Bucs look to continue winning ways against Bears

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be taking on another rookie quarterback this week as they face the Chicago Bears and Justin Fields.

Chicago ranks last in the NFL in total offense and is the only team in the league that averages more yards per game rushing than passing but with multiple key members of the Buccaneers defense out for week six.

Tom Brady and the offense may have to carry the load without Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown against a defense that is currently tied for the league’s lead in sacks with 21.

WFLA’s Karen Loftus joins JB Biunno to break down the keys to success.

