Bucs Bonus: Assessing the first half of Buccaneers 2021 season

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting in first place in the NFC South with a 6-2 record heading into the team’s bye week.

The reigning Super Bowl champions are off to one of the best starts in franchise history. And unlike a year ago, when the Bucs lost three of four leading into their bye week, no one’s questioning whether this Buccaneers team is headed in the right direction.

The team plans to use this bye week to get key members of the offense and defense healthy including Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, Sean Murphy Bunting.

WFLA’s JB Biunno and Karen Loftus breakdown the upcoming schedule in this week’s edition of Bucs Bonus.

