TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Wednesday marked day one of training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they begin year three with Tom Brady as their quarterback. Brady is just one of several key players the Bucs are bringing back for the 2022 season but even as stacked as their roster looked maybe a few month ago, they’ve added two more important pieces to the puzzle in the past few days.

The Bucs signed tight end Kyle Rudolph on Monday, who was out practicing with his new team on the first day.

“It felt good (to be out there for the first practice,)” Rudolph said. “Certainly kind of a whirlwind of 36, 48 hours getting down here, going through the physical, meeting everyone in the building from training staff to equipment staff, strength staff, football staff. So that was kind of Monday for me and then yesterday a lot of the guys are around. Now you get to meet your teammates and the guys that you’re going to be working with — whether the tight end room or the offensive room in general and then today to come out and get on the practice field. So it was kind of like three first days for me in a row. But it definitely felt great to be back out there on the practice field with all my new teammates and able to run around and knock some rust off.”

For Rudolph, the biggest appeal to sign with the Bucs was joining a championship-caliber roster and to be in contention for a Super Bowl.

“For me, at this point in my career and what I was looking for in terms of a team and organization, everything’s about winning,” Rudolph said. “The only thing I haven’t done at this point is win a championship and that’s all I want to do. It’s been very evident the first two days here that that’s the ultimate goal. Everything that we do individually or collectively as a team, collectively as an offense, is about reaching that ultimate goal. It’s been stressed numerous times.”

On Wednesday, the same day training camp began, the Bucs made the signing of wide receiver Julio Jones official. He was not out practicing just yet, but spoke with the media after the workout.

“I’m looking forward,” Jones said about this next step in his NFL career. “I’m not looking backwards. It’s a great opportunity for me to be a part of something special in the Buccaneer family. (I’m) just looking forward to getting to work.”

When asked about why he ultimately wanted to come to Tampa, he said this was his top choice all along for a number of reasons.

“Once I got the call from Tennessee saying I can go out and explore, I texted my agent and we discussed some options and things like that,” Jones said. “I already told him where I wanted to play. Just being with a Hall of Fame quarterback, great quarterback, the coaching staff here… Just having the ability to come out here and just work, bring what I can to the team, whatever I can to the team to help — whether it’s mentor or play-style, whatever the case may be. Just coming out here and working each and every day to just try to get better.”

The hope with adding both Rudolph and Jones is to not only add depth to those respective position groups but also make-up for the offensive production they lost when Rob Gronskowski retired.

“He’s still a good football player,” Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles said about Jones. “We’ve got to replace Gronk’s catches so we’ve got an extra weapon especially in the red zone and out on the field and we’re going to put him to use. It gives us a chance to be more creative in some of the things we do and we’re happy to have him.”

Bowles also addressed what Rudolph can bring to their tight ends room.

“(Rudolph) brings intelligence,” Bowles said. “He brings toughness. He brings savvy and he’s played the game for a while so he gives us an extra guy. He can block. He can catch the ball. You’re not going to replace Gronk but we’ve got to do that in a variety of ways whether that’s running back, the other tight ends, the receivers. We’ve got to replace his catches in other ways. But he brings us a veteran presence, understanding the ballgame and he learns fast so he’ll help us on Sundays.”

In addition to Rudolph and Jones, a few other new Bucs players – aside from the rookies – to keep an eye out for at training camp are receiver Russell Gage, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, guard Shaq Mason and safety Logan Ryan.