Bucs’ Barber, Lynch, Rice named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 25 candidates have been selected as semifinalists for the class of 2019.

Former Buccaneers Ronde Barber, John Lynch, and Simeon Rice were selected.

Barber is in the third year of Hall of Fame eligibility. He played his entire 16-year career for Tampa Bay. His 14 defensive touchdowns give Barber the fourth-most non-offensive touchdowns in NFL history,

Lynch has been a finalist for the Hall of Fame each of the last eight years. He spent 11 seasons in Tampa Bay and four more with the Denver Broncos. Lynch was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All Pro.

This is the second semifinalist selection for Rice who despite spending just six years in Tampa ranks second in Bucs’ history with 69.5 sacks.

The 25-man list will soon be cut down to 15 in January before the league’s Hall of Fame Voting Committee is tasked with deciding which players, up to five in total, will be honored as the 2020 Hall of Fame class.