TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The old Baker is back.

With the Buccaneers on their bye week, quarterback Baker Mayfield capitalized on his time off and returned to his old stomping grounds to join ESPN’s College GameDay crew in honor of the Red River Rivalry between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns.

Mayfield, who won the 2017 Heisman Trophy as a Sooner, has been stunning the NFL world by leading Tampa Bay to a 3-1 record in the post-Tom Brady era – a feat many didn’t think would be possible.

However, Mayfield has been pretty vocal about finding success with his weapons in Tampa Bay and has previously credited the Bucs’ coaching for letting him play to his “full potential” as part of the reasoning for their early success.

“This is only the second time in my pro career that I’ve had a coaching staff that lets me play to my full potential. [Sean] McVay understood what I’m capable of, but no one else before that did,” Mayfield said following the Bucs’ 26-9 victory over the Saints in Week 4.

So far this season, Mayfield has been playing with grit, and if you’ve watched him at all this year, you might’ve thought to yourself that he’s playing how he did in college – and the QB would agree.

“I’m loving it. I think that’s an understatement, but [Tampa Bay] is a great organization. The people are great. They know how to win. They know that it’s all about winning,” he told Pat McAfee when asked how it felt to be a Buccaneer on College GameDay Saturday. “I’m having fun again; I was telling people it kind of reminds me of when I was at Oklahoma. All about football, no BS, and let’s get after it.”

Mayfield, who went 2-1 against Texas during his time at Oklahoma, of course, chose OU to win the rivalry game, and they did. The Sooners defeated the Longhorns 34-30 thanks to a clutch last-minute touchdown pass.

As for Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers will be back in action at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 15 for a matchup between the 3-1 Detroit Lions. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m.