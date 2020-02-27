Bucs are looking at quarterback options at 2020 Scouting Combine

Buccaneers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians says he is not opposed to selecting a quarterback at the NFL Draft in April, even if it means taking a player that is not exactly ready to start in the league.

On Thursday, fans can watch all players as the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine workouts begin inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

If the Bucs would like to take a quarterback that is willing to sit behind Jameis Winston or another starter acquired in free agency, the makings of a future franchise quarterback will be in place.

There are options beyond the first-round pick but maybe not much beyond the Bucs second-round selection so, with the talent available at offensive tackle and edge linebacker, a quarterback selection would be a bold choice when betting on the Bucs future.

University of Georgia’s Jake Fromm was a later entry into the NFL Draft pool, raising eyebrows in the quarterback ranking world. The junior led the Bulldogs for three seasons, throwing a total of 78 touchdown passes with just 18 interceptions. He is a big name from the SEC that will not upset the top of the draft but has the talent to develop at the highest level quickly. All he needs is the opportunity to show what he can do on the field at the combine.

“For me, it’s being the best me I can be,” said Fromm. “I’m not the tallest. I’m not the fastest. I know I’m not going to go out and run any 4.2’s (40-yard dash) but for me, it’s really just trying to hone in and get the best I can. I want to be as quick as possible and I want to throw the ball around as good as I can.”

University of Washington quarterback Jacob Eason has a big arm that Bruce Arians loves and the productivity to back up the hype.

Last season, Eason passed for more than 3,000 yards with 23 touchdowns. His only drawback is total experience but that is where Arians and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich come in.

“I had a little more of a winding path to get here,” said Eason. “Through the end of the day, we’re all friends. We’re all in this together. We’re all competing out here to do our best.”

A third candidate, which would be tough to come upon in the second round is Utah State’s Jordan Love. He is the most polished quarterback beyond the top picks, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. Love’s numbers dropped slightly in 2019 from a huge season the year before. But back to back 3,000-yard seasons has NFL teams taking notice.

“I’ve watched every quarterback whether I think they play like me or not,” said Love. “You can take plenty of things from (Tom) Brady’s game and try and establish it in my game.”

