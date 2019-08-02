Bucs annual women’s night celebrates female fans, encourages diversity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted their Women of Red night Thursday, an annual event celebrating the team’s female fanbase.

Hundreds of women of all ages packed the team’s Advent Health Training Center facility for Thursday’s training camp. Participants were invited to run various drills on the field, trying out many of the same drills the team would later practice.

It was the first Women of Red night for Melissa Fey, who came with her niece and mother-in-law.

“Just here to support the team, we’re really big Bucs fans!” Fey said.

Others, like Nikki Inda, have been here before and know the drill.

“I’m actually very excited just to get a hold of a ball,” she said. “I think if I could play, I would be like, in the quarterback position.”

Once the team took the field for training camp, the ladies took to the stands to watch.

Bucs’ co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz is a big player when it comes to engaging the team’s female fanbase, calling gender diversity a key value. The female-focused event is her brainchild.

“It’s something I’ve been passionate about for a long, long time,” she said. “There’s so many women who were passionate sports fans growing up, and it’s important for me to bring awareness to all the opportunities in the NFL for them.”

As the night wrapped up with an autograph session where fans got to meet their favorite players, some might just be heading home having met some new friends as well.

“Meeting new women, all collectively together enjoying football and talking football,” Nikki Inda said.

The Bucs’ schedule shows the team will be back on the practice field for training camp Saturday.

LATEST HEADLINES: