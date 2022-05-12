TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s finally here! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced their full 2022 schedule Thursday night.

Just like last year, the Bucs will kick off the season against the Dallas Cowboys, though this time it’s at Jerry World in Arlington on Sunday night. The game will air on News Channel 8, Your Official Bucs Station.

They then travel to New Orleans in Week 2 to play the Saints. The Bucs were 0-2 last year against the Saints.

They finally come home in Weeks 3 and 4 for a pair of 2021 playoff rematches. They play the Green Bay Packers, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bucs beat both teams en route to a Super Bowl LV title.

Other notable games include Week 8 at home against the Baltimore Ravens. That airs on the NFL’s new network partner, Amazon Prime Video.

Week 9 is another playoff rematch, with the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams coming to town. The Rams ended the Bucs’ season in the NFC Divisional Round last year.

The week after that they go international for the NFL’s first game in Germany. That’s against the Seattle Seahawks.

They play last year’s AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals in Tampa Week 15.

In total, the Bucs got five primetime games. That’s tied for the most of any NFL team this season. Three on Sunday night, one on Thursday night and one Monday night game.

Preseason kicks off Aug. 13 against the Dolphins.