TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to terms on a contract with rookie linebacker Devin White Saturday afternoon.

White was selected first overall by the Buccaneers in this year’s NFL Draft.

White was signed to a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth year.

GOD You Are The Greatest & I Am Very THANKFUL 🤠♥️🙏🏾 #GetLive45 #GeauxBucs https://t.co/4VkS9VjSCC — DEVIN WHITE 4️⃣0️⃣ (@DevinWhite__40) July 20, 2019

Rookies are to report to camp on Sunday, while the rest of the team is scheduled to report to training camp on Thursday.

Bucs Training Camp kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday.