Bucs add Pierre-Paul to non-football injury list

Buccaneers

Jason Pierre-Paul recorded 12.5 quarterback sacks in 2018

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul on the Active/Non-Football Injury list on Wednesday, two days before training camp gets underway at the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa.

The designation is a formality that keeps Pierre-Paul on the active 90-man roster throughout the preseason. He is able to be activated at any time before the final roster cut to 53 players.

Pierre-Paul would not have participated in training camp in any fashion after he suffered a fractured vertebra in his neck in early May. The fracture was discovered during an examination by the Bucs team doctors and Pierre-Paul opted not to have corrective surgery.

On July 2, Pierre-Paul shared a video on his Instagram account which showed him still wearing an immobilizing neck brace. Optimistically, he could attempt to return to the field in mid to late October.

