Bucs add another offensive lineman to roster

This is a 2021 photo of Jonathan Hubbard of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. This image reflects the Miami Dolphins active roster as of June 14th, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another offensive lineman, tackle Jonathan Hubbard, to their roster Monday to fulfill a short term need at that position.

Hubbard, who attended Northwestern State, entered the National Football League as a college free agent in 2020. He spent the majority of the season on the Miami Dolphins practice squad. He remained with the Dolphins for the 2021 offseason but the team waived him on August 17.

He is likely to join the Buccaneers at practice at some point this week.