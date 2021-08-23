Bucs add another offensive lineman to roster

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another offensive lineman, tackle Jonathan Hubbard, to their roster Monday to fulfill a short term need at that position.
Hubbard, who attended Northwestern State, entered the National Football League as a college free agent in 2020. He spent the majority of the season on the Miami Dolphins practice squad. He remained with the Dolphins for the 2021 offseason but the team waived him on August 17.
He is likely to join the Buccaneers at practice at some point this week.