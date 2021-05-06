Bucs add 2020 championship banners to indoor practice facility

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers indoor practice facility received an upgrade this week.

The far wall, which is the backdrop for bleachers and lockers, is decorated with flags of past Buccaneer team achievements.

The organization added two new flags to that wall, a 2020 Conference Champions flag, commemorating their NFC title game win over the Green Bay Packers and a 2020 Super Bowl Champions flag highlighting their dominant victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

These photos show them in their new home.