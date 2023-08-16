Related video above: Buccaneers favored to win 1 out of 17 games, according to DraftKings

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver Russell Gage sustained a possible season-ending injury during Wednesday’s joint practice with the New York Jets ahead of their preseason matchup this weekend, per reports.

NFL Networks National Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that Gage suffered a “non-contact knee injury,” adding the belief heading into exams is that the “severe injury will end his season.”

“#Bucs WR Russell Gage suffered a non-contact knee injury during today’s joint practice with the #Jets and the belief heading into exams is that the severe injury will end his season, per me and @MikeGarafolo. A hit to WR depth and crushing for Gage,” Rapoport wrote.

The Buccaneers posted a video on social media of head coach Todd Bowles discussing the severity of the injury with the caption, “Prayers up for Russ 🙏.”

“We hear it’s going to be pretty serious,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said in regards to Gage’s injury. “I’ll wait to hear the final results, but he’s been battling back for the last, obviously, since he’s been here it seems like.”

“We wish him the best. I can tell by the way he was sitting on the truck that it’s probably something that happened pretty bad,” Bowles continued. “Our hearts go out to him, and we’ll see how it goes.”

For Gage, his teammates, and fans, this news is heartbreaking, as the WR was hospitalized for a neck injury and concussion after taking a scary hit during the final minutes of the Bucs’ Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys last season.

The Bucs will face off against the New York Jets Saturday at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Last offseason, the 27-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Buccaneers. During the 2022 season, Gage played in 13 games, catching 51 passes for 426 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.