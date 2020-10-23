Buccaneers reach deal with WR Antonio Brown, reports say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s looking more and more likely that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will add another high-profile offensive weapon to quarterback Tom Brady’s arsenal, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Friday evening saying the Buccaneers had reached an agreement with free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

“Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers have reached agreement on a one-year deal, per sources,” Schefter said. “Language still has to be finalized, COVID protocols passed, but Brown is likely to make his Bucs’ debut in Week 9 against the Saints.”

The news came less than an hour after Schefter initially tweeted saying Brown was flying to Tampa Friday night and was scheduled to visit with the Buccaneers on Saturday.

Schefter reports that Brown had also been in discussion with the Seattle Seahawks, but says the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have “emerged as the favorites.”

“Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers are working towards an agreement, per source,” Schefter tweeted. “Both sides want to get it done.”

Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network and NFL.com, citing sources, also reported the Buccaneers have been quietly working on the deal. He says it’s now “very close.”

“Tom Brady has been pushing for this for some time. Now looks to be happening,” Rapoport tweeted.

According to Rapoport, Brown could sign with the Buccaneers by the beginning of next week if this weekend’s meeting goes well and a deal works out.

Brown played with Brady briefly in 2019 during his stint with the New England Patriots. Brown was suspended for the first eight weeks of the 2020 NFL season for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

LATEST FROM YOUR OFFICIAL BUCS STATION: