Buccaneers unveil Super Bowl LV rings

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveiled their incredible Super Bowl LV rings on Thursday night and they are stunning to look at.

Of course, the Buccaneers had to make sure this ring was unique. So, they created a design that featured 319 diamonds to represent the 31-9 final score in Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl LV victory.

The ring’s signature feature is the innovative twist-off top, the first for any Super Bowl ring. On the bottom of the removal top, laser-etched in gold, is the word “HISTORIC” alongside a description of the team’s accomplishment as the first to win the Super Bowl on its home field.

When removed, the top reveals the handcrafted replica of Raymond James Stadium. On the gold field is a single diamond, placed by the tunnel where Buccaneers players entered during Super Bowl LV.









Credit: Jason of Beverly Hills

Around the top of the stadium on each of the four sides are displays of the four game scores from Tampa Bay’s postseason run – victories against the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The left and right bands feature two distinct panels: one customized for the player and the other focused on the team. The player panel displays each individual’s name, the NFL logo and the team’s motto, “One Team, One Cause.” The team side features the Buccaneers logo and the Super Bowl LV logo, flanked by the score of the game.