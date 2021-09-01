Buccaneers unveil new menu offerings and experience ahead of 2021 season

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Bucaneers staff showcased new offerings and experiences for the upcoming 2021 season on Wednesday.

Next week the Tampa Bay Bucaneers will take on the Dallas Cowboys for the first game of the regular season, in front of a sold-out crowd.

“September 9 is going to be a huge day at Raymond James Stadium,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford.

Ford said there has been a lot of preparation behind the scenes.

“It’s going to be epic, and I encourage everybody again, to come early, but get ready,” said Ford.

Fans lucky enough to snag a ticket during the 2021 season will notice some new offerings this year.

Ford says they listened to fans to come up with new food offerings and an upgraded game day experience.

The Bucaneers teamed up with Aussie Grill, Winghouse, Little Ceasars and Vizzy, to upgrade the menu items at the stadium.

Verizon installed a 5G network to give fans ultra-fast internet. Plus the team unveiled the Champions Lounge, a new, all-inclusive food and drink experience.

“Everything I mentioned, the pizza and specialty brands, these are things fans asked for,” said Ford.

After a season with limited fans, Ford said he is excited that tickets for the 2021 season are sold out, and he hopes the best is yet to come.

“As Coach Bruce Arians said, we’re going for two,” Ford said.

Raymond James Stadium will be at full capacity this upcoming season.

As of now, fans will be encouraged to wear a mask. Ford said they plan to announce more about COVID-19 safety plans in the coming days.