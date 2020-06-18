Buccaneers unveil first photos of Rob Gronkowski in team uniform

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two days after the much-anticipated pictures of Tom Brady in a Buccaneers uniform, the team released similar photos of Rob Gronkowski.

The Bucs tweeted out four photos of their new tight end at 10 a.m. Thursday with a link to their web site that featured a whopping 50 snapshots in a photo gallery.

Gronkowski was traded to the Bucs in April, reuniting with his former Patriots teammate, Tom Brady, in Tampa.

The three-time Super Bowl Champion did not play in 2019 and came out of retirement to play his tenth season in the league after nine in New England with Brady. He is a five-time Pro Bowl selection with 7,861 yards receiving on 521 catches and 79 touchdowns in his career so far.

