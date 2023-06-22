TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Buccaneers fans get excited because the countdown to the NFL season is on! For those eagerly awaiting to watch their favorite players at Raymond James Stadium, the team gave fans something to look forward to.

On Thursday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their home game themes for the 2023 season, including a primetime matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles honoring Bucs’ legend Rondé Barber.

DATE TIME OPPONENT THEME Aug. 11 7:00 Pittsburgh Play Football – Youth Football Aug. 26 7:00 Baltimore Play Football – Jr. Cheer Sept. 17 1:00 Chicago Welcome Back To Football Sept. 25 7:15 Philadelphia Rondé Barber H.O.F. Oct. 15 1:00 Detroit Creamsicle Oct. 22 1:00 Atlanta Crucial Catch Nov. 12 1:00 Tennessee Salute To Service Dec. 3 1:00 Carolina My Cause, My Cleats/Football for All Dec. 24 4:05 Jacksonville Inspire Change Dec. 31 1:00 New Orleans Thank You Krewe

Preseason themes:

The themes kickoff during the Bucs’ first home Preseason Week 1 game when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Aug. 11.

The game marks the first of Tampa Bay’s two home preseason games – both of which will support the NFL’s “Play Football” initiative, a program designed to highlight the qualities of character, leadership, resilience and teamwork that organized football fosters.

Two weeks later, on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m., the team will promote Junior Cheer participation when it closes out its preseason schedule against the Baltimore Ravens. Fans will receive a Buccaneers cooling towel upon entry.

Home opener theme against Chicago Bears:

The Bucs’ home opener against the Chicago Bears will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. During this game, the Buccaneers will celebrate Tampa Bay’s “Welcome Back to Football” as the club builds off back-to-back NFC South divisional titles and aims to secure its fourth consecutive winning record at home.

Primetime matchup against Philadelphia Eagles theme:

The following week, when Tampa Bay hosts the Eagles in a Monday Night Football matchup on Sept. 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Fans will receive a cross-body clutch-sized clear bag upon entry.

At halftime, the team will honor Buccaneers legend and Ring of Honor member Rondé Barber for his selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Barber became the sixth individual in franchise history to spend at least six seasons with the organization and be elected for enshrinement.

His 92-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Eagles in the 2002 NFC Championship game remains one of the most iconic moments in club history.

Week 6 against Detroit Lions:

In Week 6, the Buccaneers will pay tribute to the organization’s rich history by wearing their Creamsicle uniforms against their former NFC Central Division rival, the Detroit Lions, at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Fans will receive a throwback-themed bucket hat giveaway item.

Week 7 against Atlanta Falcons:

On Oct. 22, the Bucs will host the Atlanta Falcons for a 1 p.m. kickoff. For this game, the organization and the NFL will unite for “Crucial Catch,” a powerful campaign that brings together the league, its teams, players, and fans in the fight against cancer. Fans attending the game will receive a t-shirt.

Week 10 against Tennessee Titans:

When the Tennessee Titans travel to Tampa for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 12, the Bucs will put on its annual “Salute to Service.” During the game, the team will honor military members, veterans, and their families for their unwavering dedication and sacrifice.

Week 13 against Carolina Panthers:

On Dec. 3, the Bucs will welcome the Carolina Panthers for a 1 p.m. kickoff. This matchup will mark Tampa Bay’s “My Cause, My Cleats” game. Highlighting the power of athletes as agents of positive change, Buccaneers players and other players from around the league will wear customized cleats featuring unique designs that represent a diverse array of charitable organizations.

In addition, the Week 13 matchup marks the club’s celebration of “Football for All,” the organization’s effort to connect with underrepresented groups who share the common bonds of loving football and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Week 16 against Jacksonville Jaguars:

Following consecutive road games, the Bucs return home in Week 16 to open the first of their two consecutive home games over the holiday season as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 4:05 p.m. kickoff on Dec. 24.

For this matchup, the Bucs will recognize its Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee as part of the league’s larger “Inspire Change” initiative.

Weeks 17 against New Orleans Saints:

To close out their regular season home schedule, the Buccaneers will host the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31. The Week 17 matchup will be highlighted with a “Thank You Krewe” theme to show appreciation for Buccaneers fans who exhibited their passionate support throughout the regular season.

Anyone wanting to purchase tickets to see the Buccaneers live and in action and do so here. The 2023 season passes for the Bucs are also on sale now. Fans wanting to purchase season passes can click here.