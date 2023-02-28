TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Leonard Fournette will hit the free-agent market this offseason after it was announced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly plan to part ways with the veteran running back.

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source, that the split was happening.

“The #Bucs plan to release RB Leonard Fournette when the new league year begins March 15, per sources. GM Jason Licht mentioned recently that he felt Fournette was still a three-down back in this league. “Lombardi Lenny” is still only 28 and has plenty in the tank,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter.

The move to release Fournette comes just a year after the Buccaneers re-signed him to a three-year, $21 million contract. He has $2 million in guaranteed money on his contract, ESPN said.

Pelissero added that another $2 million would’ve been fully guaranteed on March 19. However, the release allows the Buccaneers to spread the cap hit.

According to the Roster Management System, Tampa is more than $58 million over the salary cap.

The 28-year-old had 1,191 total yards (668 rushing, 525 receiving) with six touchdowns in 16 games last season, according to ESPN.

During his three seasons with the Buccaneers, Fournette had 3,057 total yards and 22 touchdowns.

ESPN wrote that Fournette earned the nickname “Playoff Lenny” and later, “Lombardi Lenny” when he led Tampa Bay with 448 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in a postseason run to Super Bowl LV, where he rushed for 135 yards as Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fournette was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. After he declined to pick up his fifth-year option, Fournette was released by the Jaguars following the 2019 season.