Buccaneers to re-sign Jason Pierre Paul

Buccaneers

Jason Pierre-Paul on his teammate, Kwon Alexander

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be keeping one of their own by re-signing Defensive End, Jason Pierre Paul.

Pierre-Paul has re-signed with the Buccaneers on a two-year, $27 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Da deal just got done another 2yrs 90PC

Last year Pierre-Paul missed the first six games of the season, but still recorded 8.5 sacks with five sacks in his last two games.

