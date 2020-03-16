Buccaneers to re-sign Jason Pierre Paul

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be keeping one of their own by re-signing Defensive End, Jason Pierre Paul.
Pierre-Paul has re-signed with the Buccaneers on a two-year, $27 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Last year Pierre-Paul missed the first six games of the season, but still recorded 8.5 sacks with five sacks in his last two games.
